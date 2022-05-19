The Friday, May 20 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) defeated Fuego del Sol, Evil Uno & 10. After the match, Death Triangle unveiled a tombstone that had The House of Black’s name on it.

* Shawn Spears defeated the debuting Big Damo (FKA Killian Dain in WWE). Spears cut a promo after the match, referring to himself as a “giant killer.” He was hyping up his upcoming Steel Cage bout against Wardlow, which is scheduled for next week’s Dynamite.

* Kris Stalander defeated Red Velvet in a women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament quarterfinal match. Kiera Hogan and Jade Cargill attacked Statlander after the match.

* The Men of the Year cut a promo inside the ring. The segment was interrupted by Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian.

* A workout video was shown involving Hook and Danhausen.

* Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley defeated Dante Martin & Matt Sydal. William Regal and Jake Hager were on commentary. Danielson suffered an injury during a post-match brawl between BCC and JAS.

