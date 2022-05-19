Former WWE NXT Superstar Big Damo (FKA Killian Dain) made his AEW Rampage debut this week in a match against Shawn Spears.

According to fans at the arena, Big Damo received a strong reaction. He still lost to Spears.

After the match, Spears cut a promo where he referred to himself as a “giant killer.” He was hyping up his upcoming Steel Cage bout against Wardlow, which is scheduled for next week’s Dynamite.

Big Damo has been a free agent since November after being released by WWE last June 25. He has been wrestling regularly on the indies, for promotions such as CYN, PROGRESS, DEFY and OTT. Last Sunday, he defeated Jamie Stanley at the GLCW/CYN Awakening event in Milwaukee.

AEW taped Friday’s episode of Rampage immediately after the live episode of Dynamite at Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. Stay tuned for full SPOILERS from the show.

You can see photos from Big Damo’s AEW debut below. It’s unknown if he has signed a contract with the company.

YO BIG DAMO ON AEW pic.twitter.com/m48vvTH3dU — 𝙏𝙑𝙇𝙆 𝙇𝙩𝙙. | Kirby Carreon (@KirbyCarreon) May 19, 2022

Shawn Spears vs. Big Damo. The Tye Dillinger vs. Sanity feud lives on! #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/7HAbmEwGhT — Ore Ga Trae (@wrestleism) May 19, 2022

