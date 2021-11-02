Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain, aka Big Damo, has revealed his new bald look via social media.

Dain tweeted Monday that he’s having the time of his life wrestling in Ireland for OTT Wrestling, and can’t wait for the upcoming events. Dain informed that he’s been conducting seminars at various wrestling schools.

“Nevermind me, just having the time of me life in Dublin and Belfast with @OTT_wrestling cannot wait to return! Fun seminar today with @NXGWrestling Great effort on a cold Monday night in Carryduff! Next stop seminars Thur &Fri @sourcewreschool Glasgow, then @RevProUK on Sat!!.

Dain officially became a free agent last month after being released by WWE on June 25.

You can see a photo of Dain’s new look below.