Bryan Danielson suffered an injury during the tapings for Friday’s AEW Rampage.

After Danielson and Jon Moxley wrestled Matt Sydal and Dante Martin in a tag team bout, there was a post-match angle involving Jericho Appreciation Society (JSS).

Danielson was apparently injured during the Blackpool Combat Club’s brawl with JSS. At one point during the brawl, Danielson’s leg got caught in between the ring and the rampway. According to fans at the arena, Danielson was stuck for several minutes until AEW medical personnel ran out to assist him.

As seen below, a part of the ramp had to be taken out to get Danielson’s leg out. One fan at the arena noted that it looked like Danielson’s calf/shin was trapped between the ring and the rampway.

AEW taped Friday’s episode of Rampage immediately after the live episode of Dynamite at Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

We noted before how AEW teased big 5 vs. 5 match for Double Or Nothing on Dynamite, as JSS’ Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker & Matt Menard confronted BCC’s Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and William Regal, as well as Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz.

Stay tuned for updates on this breaking story. AEW has yet to comment on the injury.

Scary moment at the taping of #AEWRampage as Bryan Danielson’s leg got stuck between the ring and the ramp and was trapped for over 10 minutes after the show ended #AEW pic.twitter.com/zRpGwibQ0i — Nick Swanson (@NickJSwanson) May 19, 2022

So uh… in the closing melee, Bryan's leg got caught between the end of the ramp and the ring. It took a bunch of dudes a long time to get him out and he was hobbling to the back. #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/kkTBaVHQtu — Ore Ga Trae (@wrestleism) May 19, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]