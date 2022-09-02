Huge Update On 'Scissor Me, Daddy Ass' AEW T-Shirt

Soon, every AEW fan will be able to show their affinity for being scissored by Daddy Ass.

Anthony Bowens, who will be wrestling for the AEW Tag Team Championship alongside his Acclaimed partner Max Caster this Sunday, has been vocal on social media about his desire for an official T-shirt bearing the "Scissor Me, Daddy Ass" catchphrase he shares with WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn. After weeks of frustration, Bowens took to Twitter today to demand a "Scissor Me, Daddy Ass!" T-shirt from AEW CEO Tony Khan.

"Tony Khan," Bowens wrote, "The Acclaimed and fans around the world demand the approval and release of 'Scissor Me, Daddy Ass' t-shirts." Bowens threatened that Caster would release a "scathing diss track" about Khan if the CEO refused to bow to their demands. And at long last, Bowen's efforts finally bore fruit.

"I love it! Let's do it!" Khan responded, and announced that the shirts would available in time for tonight's "AEW Rampage," where The Acclaimed will be face-to-face with AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee, who they will take on at All Out.

"Scissor Me, Daddy Ass!" was born out of The Acclaimed teaming up with Billy and his sons, Colten and Austin Gunn, or, as they're known by Danhausen — and now by The Acclaimed — the Ass Boys. Bowens had been recovering from an injury, and Caster became something of a hype man for The Gunn Club. But when the Gunns turned on Caster and a recovered Bowens, the friendship between Billy and The Acclaimed proved so strong that Billy switched sides, teaming with The Acclaimed. Gunn recently lost to Colten on "AEW Dynamite" in AEW's first father vs. son match, but he'll surely be in The Acclaimed's corner for All Out, scissoring for all he's worth.