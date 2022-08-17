Past Alliance Reforms After Family Betrayal On AEW Dynamite

Past allies have been reunited with one another after a shocking betrayal went down on "AEW Dynamite".

Austin and Colten Gunn of the Gunn Club took on the Varsity Blonds in tag team action on Wednesday's House of the Dragon event. Colten surprised Pillman Jr. from the corner before hitting the Colt 45 on Garrison for the win. After the match, their father Billy Gunn came to the ring and grabbed a microphone. He said he was proud of his sons and stated he considered the time they have worked together to be the best of his career.

The family hugged one another before Stokely Hathaway appeared at the top of the entrance ramp. He stared at Billy as Austin snuck up from behind and attacked his own father. Colten joined in as Hathaway made his way down to the ring to watch the two brothers rain down punches on their father.