Past Alliance Reforms After Family Betrayal On AEW Dynamite
Past allies have been reunited with one another after a shocking betrayal went down on "AEW Dynamite".
Austin and Colten Gunn of the Gunn Club took on the Varsity Blonds in tag team action on Wednesday's House of the Dragon event. Colten surprised Pillman Jr. from the corner before hitting the Colt 45 on Garrison for the win. After the match, their father Billy Gunn came to the ring and grabbed a microphone. He said he was proud of his sons and stated he considered the time they have worked together to be the best of his career.
The family hugged one another before Stokely Hathaway appeared at the top of the entrance ramp. He stared at Billy as Austin snuck up from behind and attacked his own father. Colten joined in as Hathaway made his way down to the ring to watch the two brothers rain down punches on their father.
The Acclaimed Arrives
The music of The Acclaimed played and the tag team raced down to the ring to make the save. The Gunn brothers retreated into the crowd. Billy and The Acclaimed stared at one another before Anthony Bowens grabbed a mic and said "Scissor me, Daddio!" The three men scissored one another and follow it up with a hug.
The Acclaimed teamed up with The Gunn Club throughout the months of May and June. The Gunns turned their backs on The Acclaimed during the July 6 edition of "Dynamite" after losing a trios match. The Acclaimed responded to the betrayal with a music video, in which they showed visuals of dumpsters while rapping about the Gunn Club. This led to a Dumpster Match between the two teams on the August 3 edition of "Dynamite". The Acclaimed picked up the win, leading to Billy chastising his sons for the loss.