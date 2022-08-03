Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dynamite” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show is coming to you live from Columbus, Ohio and begins with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz greeting audiences at home. Orange Cassidy then slings down to the ring, followed by Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. Lethal sends Dutt and Singh to the back.

Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

The bell rings and the crowd cheers Cassidy on. He goes to put his hands in his pocket, but Lethal charges at him and rolls him up. Cassidy kicks out and delivers a shoulder block. Lethal fires back with one of his own and delivers an arm drag. Cassidy tricks Lethal into thinking he’s going to hit an arm drag of his own, but Cassidy puts his hands in his pocket and delivers a drop kick.

Lethal rolls out of the ring and Cassidy delivers a taupe suicida. Cassidy delivers his signature kicks up the ramp. Lethal crawls to the top, but Singh comes out and blocks Cassidy. Best Friends come to the ring, with Trent Beretta stacked on Chuck Taylor’s shoulders to match Singh’s height. Cassidy tosses Lethal in the ring and delivers a crossbody off the top. Lethal fires back with a Dragon Screw, then throws Cassidy out of the ring. He places his ankle on the ring steps, then stomps on it. He then sets Cassidy’s ankle up between the steps and ring before delivering a drop kick to crush it between the two.

Lethal gets Cassidy back in the ring and continues to attack his ankle. He delivers more stomps to the injured area, then steps on it while it’s on the bottom rope. Cassidy sends Lethal into the corner, but Lethal manages to deliver an Avalanche Dragon Screw. He locks in a Figure Four Lock, but Cassidy rolls to the bottom rope to break the submission. Lethal looks for a vertical suplex on Lethal, but Cassidy reverses it into a cutter. Lethal hits the Lethal Combination, then goes for a pin but Cassidy kicks out. Lethal climbs to the top rope, but Cassidy rolls to the opposite corner of the ring and poses. Cassidy hits a back elbow, then climbs to the top turn buckle. He delivers a DDT off the top rope, then goes for a pin but Cassidy kicks out. Cassidy looks for the Orange Punch, but his ankle gives out. Lethal looks for a power bomb, but Cassidy counters into a back body drop. He goes for a pin, but Lethal kicks out. Cassidy looks for the Orange Punch again, but Lethal moves out of the way. Lethal delivers a kick to Cassidy’s knee, followed by the Lethal Injection for the win.

Winner: Jay Lethal

After the match, Singh and Dutt come to the ring. Dutt trolls Lethal before he asks Lethal for his thought in Wardlow after he stared down Lethal on “Rampage”. Lethal calls Wardlow out to the ring because he’s going to lock in the Figure Four Lock on Cassidy and break his leg. Best Friends run down to the ring, followed by a fuming Wardlow. Lethal, Singh and Dutt retreat.

Wardlow calls for a fight, but Dutt says no because Lethal just had a 15 minute contest. Dutt challenges Wardlow to put his TNT Title on the line at Battle of the Belts next week against his man. Wardlow welcomes Columbus to Wardlow’s World and be promptly accepts, saying he doesn’t care when or where.

We then get a video package of Hook wining the FTW Title from Ricky Starks. Back at ringside, the Undisputed Elite (Adam Cole, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) come to the ring.

The Undisputed Elite Make Their Return

Cole asks who’s ready for story time and says it’s great to be back in the ring. He says he’s still not medically cleared to compete and says he’s had lots of time to reflect on the Undisputed Elite. He says that being a leader is about figuring about how to improve and be loyal. He says that five of the best are standing in the ring and calls the other men his brothers. He says loyalty is power and success. He says that this brings him to the Trios Championship Tournament. He addresses Matt and Nick Jackson, saying that they can’t do the tournament if they choose not to do the tournament with Fish and O’Reilly is not medically cleared.

ReDRagon launch an attack on The Young Bucks. O’Reilly chokes out Nick while Cole delivers a super kick to Matt. “Hangman” Adam Page’s music hits and he runs it the ring with a pipe in hand to make the save. He turns to look at the Young Bucks and helps Matt up before leaving the ring.

We hear from Jon Moxley

We head backstage to Jon Moxley and he addresses Chris Jericho and Wheeler Yuta. He says he doesn’t care which one of them wins, friend or enemy, because when the bell rings, he has no respect for anyone. He says he is trying to hurt his opponent, no matter who they are and says that he’s the best because he takes no days off. Mox says they both should be ready when they step in the ring with him next week.

Back from the break, we head backstage to Tony Schiavone and Christian Cage earlier today. He says Jungle Boy was raised by terrible human beings when a car comes out of nowhere and almost runs Cage over. Jungle Boy gets out of the driver’s seat and security drag him out.

Back at ringside, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Rebel come to the ring, with ThunderStorm following.

ThunderStorm (Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm) vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

Rosa and Baker begin the action. The bell rings and the two stare one another down. Rosa sends Baker to the mat before Baker fires down some right hands in her. Baker looks for Lock Jaw, but Rosa counters it into a pin, Baker kicks out and tags in Hayter. Rosa delivers a drop kick to her, then goes for a pin but Hayter kicks out. Storm tags in and delivers several kicks to Hayter’s midsection . Rosa tags back in and sends Hayter into the top turn buckle face first. She delivers a chop, followed by a forearm and a couple back elbows. She delivers a kick to Hayter’s back, then goes for a pin but Hayter kicks out.

Hayter hits a right hand on Rosa, then tags in Baker. She sends Rosa into the middle turn buckle, then goes for a pin but Rosa kicks out. Baker delivers a suplex to Rosa, then goes for a pin but Rosa kicks out. Baker delivers another one, then goes for a pin but Rosa kicks out. Hayter tags in and beats down Rosa. Baker tags back in and kicks Rosa to the mat. Hayter tags back in and Rosa delivers a stunner to her. Rosa tags Storm in and delivers a diving cross body off the top. She goes for a pin, but Hayter kicks out. Rosa and Baker tag in. Baker delivers an elbow to Rosa, but Rosa fires back with a Death Valley Driver. Storm tags in, but Rebel causes a distraction, allowing Baker to follow Storm up to the top turn buckle and deliver an Air Raid Crash. Hayter tags in and delivers the sliding lariat. She goes for the pin, but Rosa breaks it up. Hayter hits a back breaker on Storm before ThunderStorm delivers a double German suplex to both Baker and Hayter. They both deliver a hip attack before Storm accidentally hits Rosa with one of her own and delivers her finisher for the win.

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

We then get a video about Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti who reveal they aren’t on the show because they’re getting married. Eddie Kingston interrupts the video and says no one cares that they’re getting married. He says that he signed a contract for All Out already and mailed it to him, throwing down the challenge to Guevara.

We then cut to Powerhouse Hobbs turning on Ricky Starks last week. We then cut to the commentary desk, where Taz announces Team Taz is over after he didn’t know the events of last week we’re going to happen. Powerhouse Hobbs then comes to the ring, with Ren Jones already waiting inside.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ren Jones

The bell rings and Hobbs immediately delivers a splash to Jones in the corner. He delivers a power slam, followed by a vicious right hand, then pins Jones for the win.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

After the match, Ricky Starks comes to the ring and delivers a few forearms to Hobbs. Hobbs gains the upper hand and delivers a vicious spine buster to Starks.

We head to a video of Miro calling out Malakai Black and the rest of the House of Black for costing him the All Atlantic Title at Forbidden Door.

Back from the break, we get a video from Darby Allin reflecting on his feud with Brody King. Commentary then announce a Coffin Match next week between Darby Allin and Brody King at Quake at the Lake. Jim Ross then joins commentary for the second half of the show, replacing Tony Schiavone. Christian Cage comes to the ring, followed by Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage

The bell rings and Hardy goes straight after Cage. He reigns down right hands before Cage gets him some forearms of his own. Cage rolls to the outside and Hardy follows. He sends him into the barricade before Cage slides back inside. Hardy sends Cage into the top and middle turn buckle several times, followed by a power bomb. He goes for a pin but Cage kicks out. Cage and Hardy spills to the outside and sends Hardy head first into the steps. Cage delivers several kicks to Hardy’s neck, then gloats. Cage delivers a neck breaker, then goes for a pin but Hardy kicks out. Cage hits Hardy with a few forearms before climbing to the top rope. Hardy follows him up and delivers a superplex off the middle rope. He goes for the pin, but Cage kicks out. Hardy delivers a back body drop, then reigns done right hands in the corner. Hardy delivers an elbow off the middle rope and looks for the Twist of Fate, but Cage counters and delivers an insiguri. Hardy delivers an elbow drop, then goes for a pin but Cage kicks out. Cage sends Hardy bouncing off the top rope, then delivers a diving head butt off the top rope. He goes for a pin but Hardy kicks out. Hardy delivers the Side Effect, then goes for a pin but Cage kicks out. Hardy delivers a Side Effect to Cage on the apron, then grabs a table and sets it up. Hardy hops up on the apron, then goes for an elbow drop but Cage moves out of the way and Hardy crashes through the table. Cage hits the Kill Switch for the win.

Winner: Christian Cage

After the match, Cage gets out a couple chairs from under the ring. Luchasaurus’ music comes to the ring. Jungle Boy comes from the crowd and surprises Cage from behind. Cage retreats.

Backstage, Daniel Garcia and Tony Schiavone are backstage. Garcia says he beat Bryan Danielson last week and tells him when his head is better, he wants another match with him to “slay the dragon again.”

Back from the break, we head to a video recapping the match between Pac and Connor Mills from “AEW Dark” for the All Atlantic Championship. Back at ringside, “All Ego” Ethan Page is in the ring. He asks why he isn’t on TV every single week and why he doesn’t have an acton figure. He says he deserves better as Stokley Hathaway gets in the ring. Page doesn’t see him and continues his rant, asking why the fans aren’t buying his AEW merch. He says that fans don’t have his back before noticing Hathaway. Hathaway whispers something in his ear and gives Page his business card before him and Page leave together.

We head to Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Anna Jay backstage with Tony Schiavone. They say that the JAS deserve to appreciate it and they aren’t worried about Jericho losing his match tonight. Jay says she will choke everyone out and locks in the Queen Slayer on an AEW staff member.

It’s time for the Dumpster match! The Gunn Club comes to the ring. Bowens runs out and hits Billy Gunn with a trash can. Caster tosses him into the side of the dumpster. Bowens hits both Austin and Colten with the trash can before Caster takes shots at the Gunn Club and Bowens says the Acclaimed have arrived.

Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn)

Austin and Colten toss Caster into the side of the dumpster before they go after Bowens. Bowens delivers a double suplex to the Gunn’s before Bowens and Colten get into the ring to kick off the match. Colten opens the trash can before sending Bowens face first half into the dumpster. The Gunn’s power bomb Bowens into the dumpster before sending Caster into the ring post. They send Caster into the dumpster, then try to close it but the Acclaimed prevent that from happening. Caster hits Austin and Colten with a baking tray pulled from the trash.

Austin sends Bowens back in the ring and hits him with a trash can. The Gunn’s double team on Bowens before they send Caster into the barricade on the outside. They get Bowens into the dumpster and try to close it, but Bowens prevents that from happening. Austin and Bowens teeter on top of the dumpster before Austin sends Bowens off on top of a bunch of trash cans. They double team on Caster, but Caster fights back. The Gunn’s send Caster into the side of the dumpster before grabbing a table out of the trash and setting it up. Colten suplexes Caster off the stage on metal scaffolding, then delivers a Colt 45 to Bowens on the ramp. Austin heads backstage and gets up on top of the entrance tunnel. Bowens hits Colten with a trash can while Caster sneaks up in Austin and sends him right into the dumpster. Bowens gets Colten on the table and Caster delivers the Mic Drop onto Colten on the table. Bowens tosses him into the dumpster and close it for the win.

Winners: The Acclaimed

After the match, the Acclaimed send the dumpster with the Gunn’s off the stage.

Back from the break, Wheeler Yuta comes to the ring, alongside William Regal who joins commentary. Chris Jericho follows along with Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. Claudio Castagnoli comes to the ring to even the odds for Yuta.

Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta – If Yuta wins, he gets Jericho’s shot for the AEW Interim World Championship at Quake at the Lake

The bell rings and Jericho slaps Yuta. Yuta touches Jericho’s nose and reigns down right hands. He sends Jericho into the top turn buckle and delivers a few chops. Jericho rolls out of the ring, but Yuta follows and continues his assault. He sends Jericho into the barricade, then tosses Jericho back in the ring. Yuta hops up on the apron, but Menard and Parker grabs his ankle. The referee catches them and ejects them from ringside.

Yuta delivers a kick to Jericho’s face, followed by a big boot. Yuta climbs to the top turn buckle, but Jericho knocks him off and gloats. Jericho delivers a suplex, then sends Yuta to the mat. He delivers a chop to Yuta, followed by some elbows to his neck. He flips off the audience, effie Yuta fires back with several forearms. Yuta kicks Jericho’s face, followed by an atomic drop. Jericho delivers an insiguri to Yuta, but Yuta fires back with a cutter off the top rope. The two hit one another with double cross bodies before exchanging slaps. Yuta delivers five German suplexes to Jericho, then goes for a pin but Jericho kicks out. Yuta goes for another one, but Jericho rolls him up and counters it into the Walls of Jericho. Yuta makes it to the bottom rope to break the submission and sends Jericho tot he outside. He delivers a taupe suicida, then goes for two more. He tosses Jericho back in the ring and delivers a diving cross body off the top rope. He goes for a pin but Yuta kicks out. Jericho hits a Double Underhook Back Breaker, followed by a lariat and a lion sault. Yuta climbs up to the top rope, but Jericho counters into a Code Breaker. He goes for a pin, but Yuta kicks out. Yuta hits a Drop Toe Hold and locks in a full body cross face. Jericho grabs his bat, buu the referee catches him and throws out the bat. Jericho low blows Yuta and manages to lock in the Walls of Jericho for the win.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

Jericho refuses to release the Walls of Jericho. Jon Moxley’s music hits and he comes through the crowd. Jericho retreats, but he has a mic in hand and says he’s bringing out the last survivor of Stu Hart’s Dungeon: The Lionheart.

“AEW Dynamite” airs every Wednesday at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT on the TBS channel!

