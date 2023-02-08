AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (2/8): Bryan Danielson Vs. Rush, Ricky Starks Runs The Gauntlet, MJF In Action

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for February 8, 2023!

Tonight's show will feature Bryan Danielson's final test to earn his AEW World Championship match at the upcoming Revolution PPV, but he must overcome RUSH to earn that. MJF has offered RUSH a large amount of money if he can stop the "American Dragon," who does head into this match with an injured arm from his previous two matches.

MJF will also be in action tonight in a title eliminator against Konosuke Takeshita, who he has had issues with in recent weeks. Takeshita has been on-hand to stop MJF from attacking Danielson, and after the two got in a backstage brawl last week they will get to settle their issues inside the ring, with Takeshita earning a future title match if he wins.

That isn't the only title eliminator happening tonight though, as The Bunny has the chance of earning a future AEW Women's World Championship match if she can defeat Jamie Hayter when they compete in singles action on the show.

Speaking of title matches, there is one set to take place tonight. After Kenny Omega's recent visa issues have been solved, The Elite will be putting their AEW World Trios Championship on the line against Top Flight and AR Fox, with Darius and Dante Martin riding the momentum of defeating The Young Bucks in tag team action recently.

There will also be a gauntlet match taking place tonight featuring Ricky Starks, as he must defeat members of the Jericho Appreciation Society to earn himself another match against the leader of the faction, who he has been feuding with in recent weeks.