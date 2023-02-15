Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Taping Dates

ROH TV shows have been a long time coming, but they're finally on their way soon. As usual for Wednesdays, Tony Khan had "Tony Time" on "Busted Open Radio," and made a major announcement when it comes to the future of his secondary wrestling promotion.

"Ring Of Honor TV will be starting back up very soon," Khan said. He went on to reveal that the first set of tapings will take place in Orlando on February 25 and 26. "We'll put the tickets on sale tomorrow and excited to talk more about that tonight." Khan's announcement confirms prior reports that the first set of ROH TV tapings would indeed be taking place on those specific dates, and that they would be going down in Orlando, Florida. This location makes sense, as AEW has been taping episodes of "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" on a soundstage at Universal Studios theme park, Impact Wrestling's old stomping grounds back in the TNA days.

Fans will get a major taste of the ROH product tonight on "AEW Dynamite," as ROH Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe will make his return to AEW programming to face Josh Woods in singles action. It was following Final Battle in December where Khan revealed that ROH TV would be making its return via Honor Club, the promotion's original streaming service. Several AEW names have been heavily associated with the ROH brand since Khan acquired the rights to the letters, including Samoa Joe, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and others.