Backstage News On When ROH TV Tapings Will Begin

Back in December, following Final Battle, Tony Khan announced plans for a weekly TV show for Ring of Honor that would air as part of a revamped Honor Club sometime in 2023. It's been radio silence since. However, with ROH's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view rapidly approaching at the end of March, it appears developments may be picking up on the start of that ROH television show.

Fightful Select reports that ROH tapings are lined up for the end of February in Orlando, Florida. While a venue hasn't been 100% confirmed, talent is presuming that tapings will occur at the soundstages of Universal Studios, where AEW has regularly taped "AEW Dark" in the past. Voices of Wrestling had previously reported ROH would hold tapings on February 25 and 26.

Things get a little murkier beyond those tapings as far as any more in the future, but it's expected that what's on the calendar for the end of February should take ROH all the way up to Supercard of Honor. Tony Khan has yet to specify an airdate for ROH's first weekly show on Honor Club, but given the timetable, it is logical to believe it'd be at the start of March, with several episodes properly building in the weeks to the event during WrestleMania weekend.

Several AEW contracted talents — who had been signed as far back as last year — were noted as likely to appear, having inked deals with the intent to be used for ROH. ROH Champions Claudio Castagnoli, Athena, The Embassy, Samoa Joe, and Wheeler Yuta should be heavily featured.