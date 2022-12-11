ROH Relaunches Honor Club Platform In Wake Of Final Battle

During the ROH Final Battle post-show media scrum, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that the long-awaited Ring of Honor weekly TV show will air on the recently revamped HonorClub streaming service. More details about the platform have been revealed since then.

According to an official press release, more than 2500 hours of ROH content dating back to 2002 can be viewed on the streaming platform, including episodes of the company's previous TV show, as well as older pay-per-views, classic matches from the vaults, and collections. The new ROH weekly show, meanwhile, will debut on HonorClub "at the top of next year," but no dates have been revealed as of this writing.

However, it appears that the plan is to continue hosting future ROH PPVs on traditional platforms such as FiteTV and Bleacher Report before they make their way to HonorClub. The press release states that future ROH PPVs will be available on HonorClub 90 days after they air live.

The latest update doesn't provide any new information about NJPW's involvement with HonorClub, though Khan did mention that the Japanese company will be part of it during the Final Battle media scrum. That being said, more details about their plans for HonorClub are expected to be shared after NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, which will air throughout January and feature talent from both promotions.

Fans can now sign up for HonorClub for just $9.99 per month by heading over to WatchROH.com. The service is also available through the ROH app on iOS, Android, Roku, and Amazon FireTV.