Backstage Update On AEW-Universal Studios Relationship

Fans of All Elite Wrestling's premiere YouTube show, "AEW Dark," may have noticed a recent uptick in shows filmed in arenas alongside "Dynamite" or "Rampage." AEW staged hundreds of matches at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida between September 2021 and August 2022, but a hiatus followed until AEW returned for more tapings last month.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, "Dark" will soon be returning once again. AEW will be back at Universal Studios Orlando on January 28 for tapings of "Dark." It'll be the second straight month the company has filmed there following the break between last August and December. Before August, AEW had been regularly taping at Universal every few weeks since September 2021.

"Dark" has been a part of AEW's programming for almost as long as "Dynamite" has been. The YouTube show has been a staple for driving up wins and losses for some stars, in addition to getting showcase time in front of crowds for talents that there may not be time for on "Dynamite" or "Rampage."

While much of "Dark" can consist of brief matches between an established star and local talent, the show can also serve as a proving ground for some acts. Moreover, the show can sometimes feature some of the biggest names in AEW. Kenny Omega recently made an appearance on the December 20 episode of "Dark" to take on Hagane Shinno. Omega hadn't appeared on "Dark" in three years, with his last appearances being in 2019 against the likes of Jack Evans and Joey Janela.