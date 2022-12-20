Kenny Omega To Appear On AEW YouTube Show For The First Time In Nearly Three Years

It's been a year of returns for Kenny Omega. The former AEW World Champion made a comeback in August after nearly a year off, and then made another triumphant return in November following a suspension for his role in the All Out post-show incident. In both returns, Omega has competed in trios matches only and thus hasn't had a singles match since he lost the AEW World Title to "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW Full Gear 2021. Until now.

Earlier this morning, AEW revealed on Twitter what those who were at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando this past weekend already knew: "TONIGHT! Kenny Omega is BACK in action on AEW Dark and takes on Hagane Shinno! Don't miss it."

The match will not only be Omega's first singles match in more than a year and a nice tuneup as he gets ready to face Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month, but it's also his first match on "AEW Dark" since January 2020. Omega made a handful of appearances on the YouTube program in 2019, most notably defending the AAA Mega Championship against Jack Evans and defeating Joey Janela in a memorable Lights Out Match.

Omega is no stranger to Shinno, who lost to Omega back in 2009 for DDT Pro Wrestling in Japan. A 20-year veteran, Shinno has also wrestled for Dragon Gate, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Big Japan, initially gaining fame under the name Madoka. In recent years, he's best known for his work in Emi Sakura's Gatoh Move Pro Wrestling promotion, where he's appeared on its popular YouTube show, "ChocoPro." Along with AEW star Hikaru Shida, Shinno also appears for MAKAI, a hybrid wrestling/performance art show in Japan.