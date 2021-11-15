Kenny Omega reportedly worked last night at AEW Full Gear with a hurt shoulder during his AEW World Championship match with Hangman Page, according to the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Hangman Page ended up winning last night’s match and becoming the new AEW World Champion.

Dave Meltzer said that Omega had told him that he was having trouble lifting heavier weights. Omega also told Meltzer that he could work a match without his shoulders if he had to (h/t Fightful Select for the transcription).

I don’t know if he has no strength. But he can’t lift heavy weights with them. I don’t even know if he can lift with them. The last time we were talking about it, he said he was able to lift the bar. So it’s 45 pounds… He’s told me, ‘I can work a match without my shoulders.’

As noted, Eddie Kingston and Malakai Black didn’t appear at this morning’s Big Event convention in New York City due to injuries sustained at last night’s Full Gear.