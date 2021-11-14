Eddie Kingston and Malakai Black didn’t appear at this morning’s Big Event convention in New York City, according to PWInsider.

It was announced to fans they weren’t there due to injuries sustained at last night’s AEW Full Gear.

On last night’s show, Malakai Black teamed up with Andrade El Idolo against Cody Rhodes and PAC. Not the most cohesive tag match, but a physical bout from all of those involved. The end of the match saw PAC get the pin on Andrade.

For Kingston, he was in less of a match, but rather a “fistfight” as described by AEW Announcer Jim Ross. Kingston battled CM Punk in hotly contested match that found more and more fans booing CM Punk by the end of the bout.

Despite his effort, Kingston got tagged with the GTS for the pinfall loss. Post-match, Punk attempted to shake his hand, but Eddie Kingston bailed out of the ring.

In the post-PPV media scrum, Bryan Danielson — who earned a future AEW World Title shot — gave his thoughts on Kingston.

“Eddie is a very inspirational person and human being,” Danielson said. “But when I look at Eddie and CM Punk looks at Eddie, and you could see that tonight when you look at him he’s freaking awesome. What would happen if he put in that extra effort right? He works his ass off when he’s out there but what one of the things right before we had our first match, after [wrestling in] Miami he goes out till 3 in the morning. After the show I’m in my hotel room stretching, getting ready so that my body is physically prepared for the next week.”

Bryan also mentioned in his comments that Kingston’s shoulder was “really banged up.”

Northeast Wrestling just posted that they were contacted by Kingston earlier today. He couldn’t appear due to “having his shoulder checked out and having a series of medical tests this morning.”