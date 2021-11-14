During the post AEW Full Gear Media Scrum, AEW President Tony Khan compared CM Punk getting booed in his Full Gear match against Eddie Kingston to fans in Toronto turning on The Rock at WrestleMania X8.

Khan recalled being in attendance for the iconic Rock vs. Hulk Hogan match at the SkyDome in 2002, noting how he was the only person cheering for The Great One.

“I remember being the only person out of 70,000 people cheering for The Rock in Toronto,” Khan said. “My friend looked over me like, ‘what are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘somebody has to.’ And that’s how I felt about Punk getting booed tonight (vs. Kingston). There were way, way, way more Punk people tonight than there were Rock people in Toronto, though. I can attest as I was there for both shows.”

Khan added, “I’ve seen what it’s like when someone makes the choice in the building.”

When asked if fans can expect AEW to stage a show in Canada, Khan detailed why he’s biased towards the city of Toronto.

“I would love to come to Canada,” Khan responded. “There are a number of great wrestling cities all across Canada. It’s a great country for wrestling. I have so much respect for so many Canadian wrestlers from different cities. I’m very biased towards Toronto, because my father owns a Four Seasons Hotel there.”

You can watch the entire AEW Full Gear media scrums below.