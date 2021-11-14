During the post AEW Full Gear Media Scrum, ​​Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Bryan Danielson how he felt about being referenced in CM Punk’s promo negatively attacking Eddie Kingston’s work ethic. During the promo that aired on AEW Rampage a few weeks ago, Punk stated that many independent talent from the past judged Kingston, including Danielson. The former WWE Champion said he did criticize Kingston’s work ethic and believes he would be a bigger star if he put in the extra effort.

“It was interesting because Eddie and I actually had interviews where I said the same thing,” Danielson said. “I want to say this: Eddie is a very inspirational person and human being. But when I look at Eddie and CM Punk looks at Eddie, and you could see that tonight, when you look at him he’s freaking awesome. What would happen if he put in that extra effort right? He works his ass off when he’s out there but what one of the things right before we had our first match, after [wrestling in] Miami he goes out till 3 in the morning. After the show I’m in my hotel room stretching, getting ready so that my body is physically prepared for the next week.

“Eddie’s shoulder right now is really banged up, right? I’ve been wrestling for 22 years and I feel invincible. I’ve been wrestling every single week since I started, there’s putting in the work when you’re wrestling and there’s putting in the work when you’re not wrestling. And that’s the difference. This is what I want to say about Eddie. One, he’s got an incredible heart, and two, he’s such a great wrestler. I don’t know if you guys watched that CM Punk Eddie Kingston match but it was unbelievable.

Kingston lost his match at AEW Full Gear to CM Punk, a match that featured “The Best in the World” paying homage to his old rival John Cena by teasing a 5-Knuckle Shuffle. Danielson continued to talk about Kingston and mentioned a quote he stated about Kingston that Tony Khan nixed on television.

“Sometimes I get jealous because I’m not that naturally talented,” Bryan said. “I see him and I’m like, ‘Oh God, what if I had that?’ So, I think that’s where the disappointment comes in. This is one of the things that Tony [Khan] wouldn’t let air that I said about Eddie, fatigue makes cowards of us all. It’s in every amateur wrestling locker room all across the country. I work my ass off so I never get tired. Eddie is the one guy I know who gets tired and doesn’t stop. That speaks to his heart.”

As far as what the future holds for Bryan Danielson, the AEW superstar booked a future shot at the AEW World Championship when he defeated Miro in the finals of the World Title Eliminator Series. Full AEW Full Gear results are here.