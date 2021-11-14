CM Punk seemingly paid homage to his old rival, John Cena, during his match against Eddie Kingston at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

As seen in the video clips below, Punk performed Cena’s signature sequence of running shoulder blocks followed by a side slam. He teased doing the five knuckle shuffle but didn’t go through with it.

Punk would eventually win the brutal match with a GTS. After the match, Punk extended a handshake to Kingston, who bailed out of the ring.

Back in August, Cena acknowledged Punk’s return to pro wrestling by posting a picture of Punk blowing a kiss to Vince McMahon after Money in the Bank 2011. In the same week, Cena also referenced Punk during a promo segment with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Earlier on Saturday, Punk dedicated his match to the memory of Eddie Guerrero, who passed away exactly 16 years ago.

CM Punk does the John Cena 5 moves of doom sequence lmao #AEWRampage

