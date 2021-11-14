CM Punk seemingly paid homage to his old rival, John Cena, during his match against Eddie Kingston at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.
As seen in the video clips below, Punk performed Cena’s signature sequence of running shoulder blocks followed by a side slam. He teased doing the five knuckle shuffle but didn’t go through with it.
Punk would eventually win the brutal match with a GTS. After the match, Punk extended a handshake to Kingston, who bailed out of the ring.
Back in August, Cena acknowledged Punk’s return to pro wrestling by posting a picture of Punk blowing a kiss to Vince McMahon after Money in the Bank 2011. In the same week, Cena also referenced Punk during a promo segment with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Earlier on Saturday, Punk dedicated his match to the memory of Eddie Guerrero, who passed away exactly 16 years ago.
