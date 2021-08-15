John Cena has seemingly given recognition to one of his greatest rivals, former WWE Champion CM Punk.

On Saturday, Cena posted a picture of Punk blowing a kiss at Vince McMahon after his victory in the main event of Money in the Bank 2011 at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago.

Cena’s post came just a day after he indirectly referenced Punk during his promo segment with WWE Universal Champion on SmackDown.

Cena told Reigns: “Roman, you’re gonna put on a hell of a show, but I’m just gonna hang in there for 1, 2, 3. And then I’m gonna take your title, jump the barricade and run out of Allegiant Stadium as fast as I can. I may even blow you a kiss goodbye.”

As noted, Punk also shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Stories almost immediately after the Cena-Reigns segment.

Although Cena typically posts random pictures on his Instagram, the Punk post is rather interesting since Punk is rumored to make his AEW debut on next Friday’s episode of Rampage.

You can see Cena’s Instagram post below: