It appears the rumors of CM Punk’s impending AEW debut has spread to mainstream outlets.

On Saturday, the NFL Network’s Adam Rank name dropped Punk while recapping the NFL preseason game between Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. Rank described rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ debut as the most-anticipated debut in Chicago until next Friday when Punk shows up at the United Center for AEW Rampage.

Rank said, “I think that was the most-anticipated debut in Chicago until Friday when, presumably, CM Punk shows up on AEW.”

On the debut episode of Rampage, AEW once again aired the Darby Allin promo where he spoke about wanting to face the “Best in the World” – fueling rumors that Allin will be Punk’s first opponent in AEW.

With AEW’s All Out pay-per-view just three weeks away, we’ll likely soon find out if Punk will be making his return to pro wrestling at the event. Punk hasn’t been inside the squared circle since the 2014 Royal Rumble match.

You can see a clip below of Adam Rank mentioning CM Punk: