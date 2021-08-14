Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Rampage, beginning at 10 pm ET from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

– Commentary (Excalibur, Mark Henry, Taz, and Chris Jericho) welcomes in the fans.

– Dasha Gonzalez is handling ring announcing duties.

Kenny Omega (c) with Don Callis vs. Christian (Impact World Championship)

Brian Hebner is the referee for this match. Crowd pumped up for this one. The two meet in the middle of the ring and jaw a bit before they tie-up and end up in the corner. Christian with a shoulder tackle and then does Kenny’s taunt, followed up with a middle finger. Both try for their finishers, but no luck, Omega bails out to the floor. Callis gives him some ideas. Omega gets back in the ring and brings down Christian, strikes in the corner. Both trade chops in the corner, Omega with a big flying back elbow. Omega and Christian switch being in the ring and on the floor, dropkick to Omega launches him to the barricade. Back in the ring, Christian goes up top, Callis with the distraction and Omega sends Christian out to the floor.

Christian gets back into the ring and gets worked over by the champion. Christian throwing a bunch of punches, hits a snap suplex, but Omega just gouges the eyes. Both end up on the top rope and Christian hits a big sunset flip powerbomb. Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, and Varsity Blonds looking on from the crowd. Christian puts the pressure on, goes for a cover, two. He tries for kill switch, but Omega back elbows his way out of it. You can’t escape hits on Christian, cover, two-count. Christian fights back, looks for a spear, and runs right into a knee. Omega with a powerbomb, v-trigger, pin, two-count.

Omega and Christian with a couple reversal. Christian tries for a sunset flip, no, v-trigger, nope, runs right into the corner. Christian lands a spear, cover, very close three! Omega with a snap dragon suplex, another snap dragon suplex, v-trigger, Christian moves to the apron. He snaps the neck of Omega on the top rope, up to the top, frog splash, cover, 1-2-no! Callis on the apron for the ref distraction. Lowblow on Christian by Omega. Young Bucks out, slide him a chair with the ref distracted. One winged angel on the chair, nope, Christian hits kill switch on the chair! 1-2-3! New champion!

Winner: Christian Cage via Pinfall to win the Impact World Championship

– Post-match, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy run out to celebrate with Christian. Impact EVP Scott D’Amore also out to the ring.