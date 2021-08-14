Former WWE manager Zeb Colter [Dutch Mantell] believes Vince McMahon allowed John Cena to reference Jon Moxley [Dean Ambrose] and CM Punk during his face-to-face promo segment with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on this week’s SmackDown.

“So you don’t think any of that second part of the next segment was scripted? I do [think it was scripted],” Mantell told SK Wrestling. “I really do, because now Vince, he knows he has some competition with AEW and we saw that tonight, but I think Vince let that through. I think if anybody convinced him [to allow references to Dean Ambrose and CM Punk], Cena convinced him and it worked.”

Cena referenced Moxley while bringing up Reigns’ run as a member of The Shield.

“You’ve been protected, Roman,” Cena said. “You’ve been protected by The Shield. Hell, you almost ruined Seth Rollins; you ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE.”

Later in the promo, Cena referenced Punk blowing a kiss to Vince McMahon at Money in the Bank 2011.

Cena told Reigns: “I’m gonna take your title, jump the barricade and run out of Allegiant Stadium as fast as I can. I may even blow you a kiss goodbye.”

Reigns will defend his title against Cena at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.