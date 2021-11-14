Bryan Danielson defeated Miro in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Finals at tonight’s Full Gear PPV.

Near the end of the match, Bryan Danielson and Miro battled on the top rope. Danielson was able to hit a tornado DDT on his opponent, then locked in a guillotine choke until the ref stopped the match.

Danielson has now earned a future AEW World Title shot against either the current champion, Kenny Omega, or his challenger Hangman Page. The two will meet in the ring later tonight, so Danielson won’t have to wait long to find out his opponent.

On his way to the finals, Bryan Danielson beat Dustin Rhodes and Eddie Kingston in the first two rounds. Miro was a late entrant after news broke of Jon Moxley’s inpatient care to an alcohol treatment program. Miro was his replacement and defeated Orange Cassidy to make it to the finals.

You can check highlights from the match in the images below:

A solid game plan by @bryandanielson stomping away on the vulnerable neck of @ToBeMiro. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/krHPeEEUfQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021