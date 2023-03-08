AEW Star Wardlow's Rental Car Broken Into, TNT Title Stolen

New AEW TNT Champion Wardlow revealed Tuesday night that a burglar broke into his rental car and stole all his belongings.

As seen in the video below, Wardlow shared close-up shots of pieces of glass scattered around his rental car, noting that the burglar stole "everything" from him including "my whole life."

Might have new gear tomorrow. Will also have an abundance of frustration to take out to say the very least.... Damn pic.twitter.com/07un3lfhd9 — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) March 8, 2023

"Thanks to the person who broke into my rental car, and took absolutely everything from me — my TNT Title, my gear, my boots, and my whole life were in those bags," Wardlow said. "I don't know if this means I'll have to beat the s–t out of [Powerhouse] Hobbs in the clothes I'm wearing right now.

"One way or another, I'm gonna make it to Sacramento, and we're gonna get this s–t done. Whoever did do this, you better thank God that I didn't catch you in the act, because your jaw would be as shattered as this glass is."

Wardlow was referring to his TNT Championship defense against Powerhouse Hobbs on tonight's "AEW Dynamite" which emanates from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. AEW will also tape Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage" at the same venue.

"Mr. Mayhem" defeated Samoa Joe to start his second reign as TNT Champion at the Revolution pay-per-view this past Sunday.