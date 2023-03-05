Wardlow Becomes The New TNT Champion At AEW Revolution

Another title change happened on Sunday night at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Wardlow became the new AEW TNT Champion after he defeated Samoa Joe. He won the title after he submitted Joe with a rear naked choke. Wardlow is now a two-time TNT Champion. His first reign started in July 2022 and ended at Full Gear 2022 by Joe.

The new TNT Champion won't have much time until he has to defend the title, because on the March 8 episode of "AEW Dynamite," he will be defending it against Powerhouse Hobb. Hobbs earned a TNT Championship match by winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match on the March 1 episode of "Dynamite." The ladder match also included Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, AR Fox, Sammy Guevara, Action Andretti, Konosuke Takeshita, and Komander.

Before tonight's loss, Joe had held the TNT Title since defeating then-champion Darby Allin on the February 1 episode of "Dynamite." It was his second reign as the champion. Joe's first reign was between November 2022 and January 2023.

Wardlow and Joe have been feuding since November 2022, after Joe turned on his former tag team partner. The feud between them got heated after Joe cut Wardlow's hair during the December 28 edition of "Dynamite."

Earlier, the first title to change hands at Revolution was the AEW Trios Championship. The Elite's Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson lost the titles to House of Black's Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King. Ongoing live coverage of the Revolution 2023 pay-per-view is available here.