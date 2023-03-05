Malakai Black And House Of Black Wins World Trios Championship At AEW Revolution

New AEW World Trios Champions were crowned on Sunday night at the AEW Revolution 2023 pay-per-view. Malakai Black, Buddy Murphy, and Brody King defeated The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to become the new champions.

House of Black won the title match with Dante's Inferno. The win marks House of Black's first title reign as the AEW Trios World Champions and their first title win in the promotion. It's interesting to note, that the House of Black lost in the first round of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament to The Dark Order.

Before losing tonight, Omega and The Young Bucks had held the AEW Trios Championship since the January 11 edition of "AEW Dynamite." The Elite defeated Death Triangle in a best-of-seven series to become the champions. Omega and The Young Bucks were the first ever AEW World Trios Champions — they won the titles at the AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view, but later had to vacate the titles after the backstage altercation that occurred following the pay-per-view event.

Other title matches set for tonight's AEW pay-per-view include MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in an Iron Man Match, while the Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) will be defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett, Orange Cassidy & Danhausen, and the Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster).

After the AEW World Trios Championship match, AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter successfully defended her title against Ruby Soho and Saraya. She has been the AEW Women's Champion since November 2022. Ongoing live coverage of AEW Revolution 2023 is available here.