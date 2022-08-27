Timely Distraction Turns Tide In Final First Round Match Of AEW Trios Title Tournament

An upset victory happened in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

During Friday's edition of "Rampage", Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews of House of Black faced off against Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and 10 of the Dark Order. Towards the end of the match, Black and 10 were the legal men in the match. Black ripped off 10's knee brace and locked in a knee bar. Out of nowhere, Miro's music hit and he stood at the top of the ramp.

Reynolds made a blind tag as Matthews and King charged at Miro. Miro took both men down as Black looked on. Reynolds used the distraction to his advantage and rolled up Black for the win. After the match, an infuriated House of Black attacked Miro and beat him down. Sting and Darby Allin ran down to make the save.

Over the past few weeks, House of Black has been targeting Miro, who made his return at Fyter Fest to confront the faction. Julia Hart tried to recruit Miro, but Miro turned her down and stated that only one woman can touch him: his wife. House of Black has been unsuccessful in its attempts to turn "The Redeemer" to the dark side, so much so that Miro has been referring to them as Pagans.

Dark Order will face off against Best Friends in a semifinal match next week. The winner will face either The Elite or Will Ospreay and Aussie Open at All Out on September 4 at the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois