CJ Perry Reacts To Interaction Between Miro And Julia Hart

It appears that CJ Perry (fka Lana) may have to take matters into her own hands with AEW's Julia Hart.

Recently on AEW television, Perry's real-life husband Miro (fka Rusev in WWE) has been embroiled in a feud with the House of Black stable, after the group's leader, Malakai Black, sprayed his feared mist on him back in June. Miro has teased joining the faction, but last week on "AEW Dynamite" during an eerie backstage segment, Julia Hart — who was previously sprayed by the mist before joining the House of Black — advised the former AEW TNT Champion to embrace the gift and touched his face. It was at that point Miro told Hart only one woman could touch him, alluding to his wife, Perry.

In a twist to the story, Hart has now followed Perry on Twitter, with the latter posting a screenshot of the activity on her account. Perry reacted to the follow by captioning the photo with, "All the way to my husband apparently."



Perry has not competed inside the squared circle since she was released by WWE in June 2021, but she may have to dust off her wrestling boots soon if Hart continues to play mind games with her and her man. As of this writing, Perry is currently a free agent. However, she was set to make a return to the ring for the ill-fated Wrestling Entertainment Series owned by former WWE tag team the Authors of Pain. Perry was booked to face former "Raw" Women's Champion Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) in Nottingham, England, back in June, but the event was rescheduled, and then canceled, due to reported poor ticket sales. Despite the negative experience with her WWE release and Wrestling Entertainment Series booking, Perry made it clear last month on social media that she would like to someday return to wrestling.