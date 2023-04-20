Wardlow (With A New Manager In His Corner) Regains The AEW TNT Title

Wardlow is now a three-time AEW TNT Champion, but more importantly, he's got himself the greatest "enforcer" in pro wrestling history.

"Mr. Mayhem" captured the title with a victory over Powerhouse Hobbs on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." But the biggest talking point coming out of the show was Wardlow aligning himself with the legendary Arn Anderson. Prior to the match, the two appeared in a backstage segment to shed light on their new alliance.

"Tully Blanchard was a smart guy. He probably taught you how to be the best checkers player in AEW," Anderson told Wardlow, referring to Blanchard's time as a member of The Pinnacle along with Wardlow.

Anderson ended the segment by warning everyone "to get ready" as Wardlow was on the verge of "playing chess" now that he was aligned with another legendary Four Horseman.

Wardlow's association with Anderson paid dividends on the very first night. During the closing stages of the Wardlow vs. Hobbs title bout, QT Marshall attempted to get involved until he was cut off by Anderson, who laid out QT with his signature DDT, much to the delight of the fans. Wardlow ultimately won the match with a Powerbomb Symphony.

After the match, Wardlow was stared down by Christian Cage and Luchasaurus, as AEW's announcers teased a future program between Wardlow and the new-and-improved Luchasaurus.

With Wardlow's victory, it's worth pointing out that the TNT Championship has changed hands on five occasions since the start of 2023, beginning with Darby Allin's victory over Samoa Joe on January 4. Allin's 28-day reign was ended by Joe, who proceeded to drop it to Wardlow at the Revolution pay-per-view. Wardlow's three-day reign was then ended by Hobbs on March 8. The last person to hold the TNT Championship for over 50 days was Wardlow, who held the title for 136 days between July and November 2022.