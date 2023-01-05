AEW Announces First Defense Of Darby Allin's New TNT Title Reign

AEW President Tony Khan announced the first defense of Darby Allin's latest reign as TNT Champion on Thursday, Allin will be putting his newly won title on the line against The Kingdom's Mike Bennett on the January 6 edition of "Rampage."

During the January 4 edition of "Dynamite," Allin defeated Samoa Joe to win the TNT Championship. This is Allin's second run with the title in AEW. His first reign started in November 2020, after he defeated former AEW star, Cody Rhodes. It ended in May 2021, when Allin lost it to Miro.

Friday's match will be Bennett's first on AEW television. He and Matt Taven have only wrestled on AEW's YouTube show, "Dark: Elevation." Last month, they did return to Ring of Honor during the "Zero Hour" preshow before the Final Battle pay-per-view they faced AEW stars Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin). As noted, Khan currently owns ROH.

Bennett and the rest of The Kingdom (Taven and Maria Kanellis-Bennett) made their AEW debuts on the October 14 edition of "Rampage." The trio appeared at the end of the main event match between The Embassy and the team of Shawn Spears and FTR.

Other matches set for Friday's episode of "Rampage," include Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson taking on Top Flight. Dr. Britt Baker and AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter will face The Renegade Twins (Robyn and Charlette Renegade). Also, Perro Peligroso (formerly known as Preston Vance and 10 in Dark Order) is set to be in action and there will be a segment with House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart).