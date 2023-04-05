Luchasaurus Returns To AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage summoned a ghost from "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry's past on Wednesday.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Luchasaurus returned to "Dynamite" in a backstage vignette which saw Luchasaurus emerge from a room full of red light, not uttering a word. As of this writing, nothing else has happened with either Christian or Luchasaurus. The appearance marks Luchasaurus's first appearance on AEW programming since November of last year when he lost a steel cage match to Perry at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view. Christian has also not wrestled since his Final Burial Match loss to Perry at the Revolution pay-per-view.

While the video is quite dark, it is possible Luchasaurus was wearing a new mask, as the wrestler recently found himself at the center of a lawsuit regarding his mask design. According to the lawsuit, AEW had the right to use the mask in a wrestling capacity, but not in merchandise or action figures as the company has been doing. Luchasaurus is an AEW original, wrestling for the company since its inception in 2019. He recently betrayed his former championship-winning tag team partner Perry in favor of the dastardly Christian Cage.

Jack Perry is currently involved in a potential rivalry that has been brewing amongst the "four pillars" of AEW: Perry, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and AEW World Champion MJF. The three men interrupted the reigning champion's re-Bar Mitzvah on an episode of "Dynamite" earlier this month. On Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite," Perry got into a pull-apart confrontation with MJF that ended with Guevara posing with the AEW World Title belt. Allin was also shown looking on during the segment.