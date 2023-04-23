Wardlow & Arn Anderson Segment Announced For AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced on Sunday night that fans will be hearing from both AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and Arn Anderson on the April 26 episode of "Dynamite." This is the third "we'll hear from" segment, the other two are AEW CEO Tony Khan and Adam Cole.

Wardlow became a three-time AEW TNT champion after he defeated Powerhouse Hobbs on the April 19 edition of "Dynamite." It's also worth mentioning that Anderson was there to help even the odds when QT Marshall tried to interfere with the match.

Wardlow's first reign as the TNT Champion was from July 2022 and ended in November 2022 at Full Gear, due to Samoa Joe winning the match. His second reign was a short one. Wardlow defeated Samoa Joe at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 5, and then on the March 8 edition of "Dynamite," Powerhouse Hobbs defeated him in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

The April 26 "Dynamite" card also includes Jade Cargill defending her AEW TBS Championship against Taya Valkyrie and Orange Cassidy will be defending the AEW International Championship against Bandido.

Along with the two title matches, there will be the Pillars Tournament finals between Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara — the winner of that match will get to face the AEW World Champion MJF at Double Or Nothing on May 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita will be teaming up together to face The Butcher and The Blade, while AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood will be facing Jeff Jarrett.