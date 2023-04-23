Tony Khan Segment, Jeff Jarrett Vs. Dax Harwood, & More Added To AEW Dynamite

During tonight's episode of "AEW Rampage," several matches and promos were announced for the April 26 edition of "AEW Dynamite." One segment that was announced for the upcoming show is AEW CEO Tony Khan is scheduled to appear to speak with the audience.

Khan won't be the only person that fans will hear from, Adam Cole is also scheduled to speak out about what happened to his girlfriend, former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker on last week's show. Baker was attacked by The Outcasts and Cole was forced by the Jericho Appreciation Society to watch the vicious attack.

Also during "Rampage," the Butcher and the Blade called out Kenny Omega and his new tag team partner Konosuke Takeshita for a match on Wednesday. On this past Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite," Takeshita helped Omega and The Elite from an attack by the Blackpool Combat Club. AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood will be facing Jeff Jarrett, which the two were actually tag team partners Friday night. Jarrett and Jay Lethal teamed up with FTR to defeat The Varsity Athletes and The Trustbusters.

Already announced matches for the April 26 edition of "Dynamite" include the Pillars Tournament Finals between Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara. The winner will face AEW World Champion MJF at Double Or Nothing next month in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jade Cargill will also be defending her AEW TBS Championship against her current rival Taya Valkyrie, while AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy is set to defend his title against a returning Bandido.