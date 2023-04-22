Orange Cassidy AEW International Title Defense Added To Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan announced on Saturday night via Twitter, that Orange Cassidy will be defending his AEW International Championship against former ROH World Champion Bandido on the April 26 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Khan also shared that during the special edition of tonight's episode of "Rampage," there was going to be an "informative video package" to preview the title match.

This upcoming week's match will mark Bandido's return to AEW — he has been gone due to ongoing visa issues. He signed with the promotion back in October 2022. Bandido's last match with the company was on the January 18 edition of "Dynamite," where he lost to Bryan Danielson.

Since winning the title by defeating PAC on the October 12, 2022 edition of "Dynamite," Cassidy has successfully defended the AEW International Championship a total of 19 times. His first title defense was on the October 21, 2022 edition of "Rampage" against Rush and Preston Vance. His last defense before Wednesday was at the NJPW Collision In Philadelphia event, where he defeated Gabriel Kidd. His other past opponents include Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Jake Hager, Buddy Matthews, Big Bill, QT Marshall, Wheeler Yuta, Trent Seven, and Kip Sabian.

Other matches set for the April 26 episode include Jade Cargill defending the AEW TBS Championship against Taya Valkyrie, who made her AEW debut on March 15. Cargill has held the TBS championship for over 470 days. Also, The Four Pillars tournament finals will see Sammy Guevara face Darby Allin. The winner will face AEW World Champion MJF at Double Or Nothing on May 23 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.