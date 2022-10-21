AEW Rampage Live Coverage (10/21) - Title Vs. Trademark Match, FTW Championship Match, All-Atlantic Championship Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on October 21, 2022! Tonight's episode of the show will be coming to you live from Jacksonville, Florida!

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed are set to face off with Varsity Athletes (with manager "Smart" Mark Sterling in their corner) in a Title vs. Trademark Match. Sterling revealed that he had trademarked The Acclaimed's "scissor me" catchphrase on the Three Year Anniversary Special of "Dynamite" in order to get the Varsity Athletes a title match, threatening to sue Bowens, Caster and Billy Gunn if they uttered those words. Will we see new champions crowned, or will The Acclaimed win back their catchphrase?

FTW Champion HOOK will also be putting his title on the line as he squares off with the leader of The Trustbusters, Ari Daivari. Daivari gave HOOK a mysterious envelope several weeks ago, which was later revealed to contain an offer to purchase the FTW Championship from him. HOOK subsequently refuted the offer. Orange Cassidy will also defend the All-Atlantic Championship for the first time since dithroning PAC on last week's "Dynamite" in a Triple Threat Match against Dark Order's Preston "10" Vance and LFI's Rush..

In addition, Willow Nightingale will go one-on-one with "The Super Bad Girl" Penelope Ford. The pair have clashed on two separate occasions before, with Ford picking up the win both times. Will Nightingale be able to get the job done tonight?

TBS Champion Jade Cargill has also expressed that she will be commandeering the show if she does not get her belt back from Nyla Rose (who stole it two weeks ago).