AEW Rampage Live Coverage (10/21) - Title Vs. Trademark Match, FTW Championship Match, All-Atlantic Championship Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on October 21, 2022! Tonight's episode of the show will be coming to you live from Jacksonville, Florida!
AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed are set to face off with Varsity Athletes (with manager "Smart" Mark Sterling in their corner) in a Title vs. Trademark Match. Sterling revealed that he had trademarked The Acclaimed's "scissor me" catchphrase on the Three Year Anniversary Special of "Dynamite" in order to get the Varsity Athletes a title match, threatening to sue Bowens, Caster and Billy Gunn if they uttered those words. Will we see new champions crowned, or will The Acclaimed win back their catchphrase?
FTW Champion HOOK will also be putting his title on the line as he squares off with the leader of The Trustbusters, Ari Daivari. Daivari gave HOOK a mysterious envelope several weeks ago, which was later revealed to contain an offer to purchase the FTW Championship from him. HOOK subsequently refuted the offer. Orange Cassidy will also defend the All-Atlantic Championship for the first time since dithroning PAC on last week's "Dynamite" in a Triple Threat Match against Dark Order's Preston "10" Vance and LFI's Rush..
In addition, Willow Nightingale will go one-on-one with "The Super Bad Girl" Penelope Ford. The pair have clashed on two separate occasions before, with Ford picking up the win both times. Will Nightingale be able to get the job done tonight?
TBS Champion Jade Cargill has also expressed that she will be commandeering the show if she does not get her belt back from Nyla Rose (who stole it two weeks ago).
The Acclaimed (c) vs. Varsity Athletes for the AEW World Tag Team Championships In A Title vs. Trademark Match
We are live! Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as The Acclaimed head to the ring. Varsity Athletes and Mark Sterling are already in the ring.
The bell rings and The Acclaimed waste no time attacking Nese and Woods. They toss them out of the ring and go to scissor, but Sterling stops them. Nese and Woods toss Caster and Bowens out of the ring before scissoring one another. Caster delivers an elbow to Woods in the corner, then hits a bodyslam. He hits a back body drop, but Woods sends Caster to the outside. Woods taunts Billy Gunn and he chases him in the ring. The referee ejects him from ringside.
Back from the break, Caster delivers a crossbody off the top rope to Nese. Bowens tags in and delivers a series of clotheslines and elbows. He hits a thrust kick, followed by a leg drop to the back of his head. He goes for a pin, but Nese kicks out. Woods tags in and hits a forearm. He delivers the rising knee, then tags in Nese. The two hit their finisher, then Woods goes for a pin but Caster pushes Nese into the two men to break up the pin. Nese delivers a chop before Bowens tosses him to the outside. Bowens hits a knee, then tags in Caster. Bowens delivers The Arrival before Caster hits The Mic Drop for the win.
Winners: The Acclaimed
After the match, Sterling says they might've won, but he still holds the trademark. Billy Gunn attacks him from behind before Bowens and Caster hit several shots to Sterling's groin. Bowens delivers a leg drop as Gunn tears up the trademark paper. The trio then scissor one another.
We then head a video of Tony Schiavone and Jade Cargill sitting down with one another. Cargill says that Leila Grey will kick Willow Nightingale's ass back to the indies. She said that she wants her title back for giving them Grey in place of an injured Penelope Ford before storming off.