Bandido Would Like To Go To WWE (Just Not Right Now)

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido signed with All Elite Wrestling last year, reportedly having a choice to go with the newer company or WWE. Bandido may have chosen AEW now, but that doesn't mean Bandido doesn't see a future for himself in WWE eventually. In an interview with "So Catch," the luchador revealed he'd like to sign with the company down the line.

"At some point, I'd like to go to WWE," Bandido said. "Not at this moment, but I hope ... later." The AEW star revealed that he had previously been invited to the WWE Performance Center, where they provided him with a Chevy Camaro to drive for a week while he was in town.

"I made good amigos," Bandido continued. "Chris Hero — I saw him in the Performance Center, and now he's [a] really, really good friend." Hero performed in WWE under the name Kassius Ohno from 2011 to 2013 and again starting in 2016, later becoming a coach before being cut by the company back in 2020.

Since signing with AEW in October of 2022, Bandido has only wrestled four matches for the company — two on "AEW Dynamite," one on "AEW Rampage," and one on "AEW Dark." The AEW star's relative absence has reportedly been the result of visa issues, and AEW President Tony Khan recently stated those problems have been resolved. While he's only made a handful of appearances in AEW so far, the 27-year-old performer has performed across the world over the last several months, wrestling for independent promotions in Mexico, the United States, and Australia.