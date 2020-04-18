Kassius Ohno was another Superstar cut earlier this week from WWE, according to F4WOnline's Dave Meltzer. Ohno returned to the company in 2016 where he spent most of his time in NXT and NXT UK.

PWInsider reported Ohno was released from WWE.

Ohno recently changed his Twitter and Instagram name to "WWE Alumni" and WWE moved him to the Alumni section of its website.

Below is the updated lists of confirmed cuts made this week by the company:

WRESTLERS:

* Kassius Ohno

* Tino Sabbatelli

* Cezar Bononi

* Mars Wang

* Taynara Conti

* Nick Comoroto (Nick Ogarelli)

* Alyssa Marino

* Dan Matha (Dorian Mak)

* MJ Jenkins

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Aleksandar Jaksic

* Rusev

* No Way Jose

* Mike Kanellis

* Maria Kanellis

* Primo

* Epico

* Rowan

* Sarah Logan

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* EC3

* Drake Maverick

* Curt Hawkins

* Zack Ryder

* Heath Slater

* Eric Young

* Lio Rush

PRODUCERS (Furloughed or released):

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (Released)

* Billy Kidman

* Mike Rotunda

* Pat Buck

* Fit Finlay

* Shawn Daivari

* Scott Armstrong

* Sarah Stock

* Shane Helms

* Lance Storm

COACHES:

* Serena Deeb

* Kendo Kashin

* Chris Guy (Ace Steel)

ANNOUNCERS:

* Aiden English

* Jerry Soto (Furloughed)

REFEREES:

* Mike Chioda

CREATIVE:

* Andrea Listenberger

OTHER ON-AIR TALENT:

* Josiah Williams

* Jon Quasto

These cuts are a part of the coronavirus-related business changes detailed at this link and this link.