Four Pillars Tournament To Decide MJF's AEW Title Challenger For Double Of Nothing

The road to a presumptive pay-per-view title match between AEW's "four pillars" took an unexpected turn during Wednesday night's "Dynamite."

A show-opening verbal sparring session between Darby Allin, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara was interrupted by AEW World Champion MJF, who revealed that he and AEW President Tony Khan agreed on a plan to determine the top contender for his title: a "Four Pillars Tournament" among the three would-be challengers, with the winner getting a title match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. MJF drew a name from a hat to determine that Allin would get a bye to the final, setting up Perry and Guevara for a semifinal match in the episode's main event.

Some added intrigue came when MJF and Guevara met backstage later in the night and the champion offered a blank check for Guevara's cooperation in eliminating Perry and Allin so they can have the Double or Nothing title match for themselves. Guevara apparently agreed and the first part of their plan played out in the main event. MJF snuck down to ringside and, with the help of his trusty Dynamite Diamond Ring, knocked out Perry and caused him to lose to Guevara via count-out. Guevara now advances to face Allin on next Wednesday's "Dynamite," where a one-on-one title match against MJF at Double or Nothing presumably will be hanging in the balance.

The loss snapped an eight-match winning streak in AEW singles matches for Perry. His last one-on-one loss was a defeat at the hands of Luchasaurus on the "Dynamite" last October in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.