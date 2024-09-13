Dave Meltzer Discusses Latest On AEW's Media Rights Negotiations With WBD, Fox

It seems that the finish line for the ongoing media rights negotiations between AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery is nearing as both AEW and WBD are close to agreeing on a deal according to AEW President Tony Khan. Dave Meltzer recently claimed on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that a deal has already been agreed upon, but it has an interesting change regarding pay-per-views.

"The WBD deal is a done deal, and there are going to be changes," Meltzer said. "From what I gathered, there is going to be a pay-per-view component in this deal. Exactly what it is, I don't know, but if they're doubling the number and WBD is getting the rights to the pay-per-view, that makes doubling the number make more sense in a lot of ways, if they get that. I don't know exactly if it's going to be how UFC does it, if it's going to be how WWE does it, but there is going to be a deal with MAX and with the pay-per-views in some form is, what it looks like. But the deal's done."

Meltzer explained that the deal with FOX is not quite finished yet and that both sides are still working on getting it over the line. However, he stated that the fact that AEW has already trademarked "Shockwave" indicates that a deal is very close to being completed.

As to where "Shockwave" could air, Meltzer doesn't believe that it will be on the actual FOX network and that it will be on another station. Another recent report stated the AEW locker room believes "Shockwave" will be a one-hour show on FOX Sports 1.

