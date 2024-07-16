WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/12/2024

With the events of Money in the Bank 2024 still fresh in the memory, fans in Worcester, Massachusetts were on hand to see the blue side of WWE take their first steps towards the biggest party of the summer with the July 12 "WWE SmackDown." While the fans in the DCU Center saw The Bloodline assert even more dominance over the likes of Randy Orton and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, how many people tuned into FOX to watch the show at home?

According to Wrestlenomics, the July 12 episode of "WWE SmackDown" averaged a total of 2,355,000 viewers, marking a 4% increase from the July 5 episode that averaged 2,256,000 viewers. With that figure, this past week's show garnered the highest average viewership since April 12, which was the post-WrestleMania episode that saw the debut of Tama Tonga. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show earned a 0.70, marking an increase of 6% from the previous week. With the 0.70, "SmackDown" finished first out of all prime time shows that aired on Friday night in the category, while also fifth for the night out of all shows that aired in terms of total viewership.

Fans who tuned in for the whole show saw a variety of action, including Tiffany Stratton putting every women's champion in WWE on notice after winning the Money in the Bank ladder match, which even led to some tensions with good friend Nia Jax after Jax's win over Michin. Angel and Berto returned to the blue brand to pick up a win over Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews, Naomi defeated Blair Davenport, and #DIY made their first defense of the WWE Tag Team Championship against the team they took the belts from the previous week, A-Town Down Under.

