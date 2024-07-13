Cody Rhodes Vs. Solo Sikoa Made Official For WWE SummerSlam After Jacob Fatu Rampage

Moments after DIY retained their newly-won tag team titles on "WWE SmackDown," they were decimated by Jacob Fatu, as were their opponents, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Fatu took out Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa with a impressive array of moves, a rampage that signaled that Solo Sikoa and the rest of the New Bloodline were on their way to the ring.

Sikoa was immediately met with "We Want Roman" chants that only grew louder when he demanded that the fans acknowledge him. Sikoa claimed that if Reigns return, Reigns will also acknowledge Sikoa. He then turned his attention to the Undisputed WWE Champion, saying "It's Cody Rhodes' turn to acknowledge me." Before Sikoa could finish asking Rhodes to come out, "Kingdom" began to play.

Rhodes ultimately agreed to give Sikoa a title match at SummerSlam and told "The Head of the Table" that if it were up to him, the match would happen then and there. The New Bloodline circled him, but the champ didn't back down and threw punches at each member. He set Sikoa up for Cross Rhodes, but ate a superkick from Fatu before he could deliver it. As Rhodes was getting beatdown, Randy Orton came out to help. He gave Sikoa an RKO over the second rope, but Rhodes' arms were tied in the ropes and he was forced to watch Orton take multiple superkicks. Sikoa made sure Rhodes couldn't escape while the other three powerbombed Orton through the announce desk; Rhodes then took a Samoan Spike. The New Bloodline raised their index fingers in the air, standing in front of Rhodes and over Orton's broken body.

