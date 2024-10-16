Backstage Update On AEW's Library Landing On Max

2025 will mark the dawn of a new era for All Elite Wrestling as the company's new media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery comes into effect. With the deal, "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" will be streamed live on MAX for the first time alongside their regular airtimes on TBS and TNT, and the company's back catalogue will also be added. However, there has been some confusion as to whether all of AEW's archives will be uploaded, and if so, when that will happen. Dave Meltzer cleared up some of this confusion on a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"The answer's yes," Meltzer said. "It may not all be up immediately, like all the AEW archives will be up on MAX next year, but they go to MAX January 1 and it's not like instantly all these archives, all these episodes of Dynamite and Rampage and Collision are going to be up on MAX. They will be slowly rolled out, as will the pay-per-views will be slowly rolled out, but in time, yes, the entire library will be on MAX. That's one of the reasons they got that $185 Million a year. It's not just–it is for new programming, just Dynamite and Collision, but the entire library being on MAX is also part of that deal, and the pay-per-views being on MAX whenever that starts, which will not be that quick."

AEW President Tony Khan has already made it clear how excited he is to have, in his words, some of the best television shows in history available to stream on demand in the United States, something that has only been available for international subscribers of "AEW Plus" on Triller TV.

