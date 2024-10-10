Tony Khan Talks AEW Streaming And PPV On Max

AEW is set to begin streaming on Max in 2025, as well as bringing the company's PPVs to the streaming platform for a discount from traditional PPV. There's just one problem, Max doesn't have the capabilities yet.

"Some of these aspects are yet to be rolled out and I would like to stay in lock-step in partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery about rolling out the information but it is exciting that when Max gets the PPV capabilities, which obviously it's not set up for right now, we'll be a big part of the PPV service," AEW President Tony Khan said on the pre-WrestleDream media call. "At the start of the year, Max will start carrying 'Dynamite' and 'Collision' [by simulcast] so I think that having live viewers on Max for wrestling is a huge, huge, huge opportunity and the library of shows we've built now that we've done over 260 episodes of 'Dynamite' and had a great year-plus of 'Collision'...it's a really, really exciting proposition to have the streaming library on such a great service as Max."

Khan says that he is excited, as he feels having AEW's library alongside what he considers some of "the best shows in television history" on the Max platform, though he wouldn't name which shows specifically he meant. 2025 is set to be a big year for wrestling streaming, as "WWE Raw" will move to Netflix on January 6, ending the show's 30-year run on cable television. AEW is also negotiating over the fate of its Friday night programming, as "AEW Rampage" or a similar program is rumored to be in talks at Fox.