WWE CCO Triple H Addresses Raw's Shift To Two Hours, Netflix Episode Length

WWE is amid a shake-up of their TV broadcasting rights. "WWE NXT" recently moved from USA to The CW, "WWE SmackDown" moved from FOX to USA, and "WWE Raw" will be leaving USA in early 2025 to go to Netflix. Until the "Raw" move to Netflix, the WWE flagship show will be reverting to a 2-hour time slot on USA for the first time since 2012.

At the "Bad Blood Press Conference," WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque was asked about the changes in "Raw's" broadcasting. "We're just in this moment where Raw goes down to 2 hours. What does that do for us? It's an hour-less show. We found ourselves overtime of being in this wild spot, if you would've asked me a few years ago, 3 hours was just — the difference between 2 and 3 is just night and day ... It's just different, It's a little bit of a stress because it's less, but I think sometimes less is more, and I think that's going to be a really good thing."

Triple H then commented on what "Raw" will look like on Netfilx, "We're still working through all that so I think, the truth is: you guys will have to watch and see, and I'm going to wait and see, but we'll deal with it and the truth is: no matter what the length of time is, it's just about putting out the best product we can, telling the best possible stories we can," the WWE Hall of Famer said. "Let's write the best stories, and then we'll try to figure out how to jam it into whatever timeslot we have available."

