FITE.TV has officially announced their new "AEW Plus" global subscription feature.
The new service will offer live and replay access to the weekly AEW Dynamite series, plus an a la carte option. It will be available to fans in several countries outside of the United States and Canada, including the UK, Australia, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Spain, the Middle East, Chile, and Brazil.
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan commented on the significant offering from FITE.
Below is the full announcement on "AEW Plus" with full details:
AEW Plus Subscription Debuts Exclusively on FITE
-- New AEW Weekly TV Series offered via FITE to International Markets --
(September 25, 2019) -- FITE, the leading digital streaming combat sports platform, announced today a new global subscription feature called "AEW Plus." The new offering will provide live and replay access to the highly anticipated weekly television series from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on a subscription basis as well as an a la carte option. It will be available in numerous countries and regions outside the U.S. and Canada including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Japan, Italy, Spain, Chile, Brazil and the Middle East.
The weekly TV series, called AEW: Dynamite, debuts on Wednesday, October 2, from Washington, D.C., on the TNT network for U.S. viewers. Now, for the first time ever, a TV series will be available LIVE worldwide at the same time through the innovative AEW Plus digital option.
In available countries, AEW Plus will feature the live two-hour AEW: Dynamite show every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET for a $4.99 monthly subscription price on FITE. In addition, the monthly subscription will offer extra exclusive programming including behind-the-scenes footage. Additionally, there will be a weekly a la carte option for $2.99 providing even more options for consumers.
FITE offers a seamless, device-agnostic way to watch live events online, via mobile or OTT devices. Here is the link to subscription page.
"We are very pleased to expand our relationship with AEW," said FITE COO Mike Weber. "We have worked with AEW since their inception, and this is the next step in their growth. We are thrilled to continue our working relationship with them and delivering what their fans want to see -- more."
"FITE answered our call, and the call of AEW fans outside of North America, to offer the best global platform and partner for our wildly successful DOUBLE OR NOTHING event earlier this year, but that was just the start," said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. "The power of AEW will now be readily available live and internationally with AEW Plus, and that's thanks to FITE, which combines the best technology with the passion of delivering our shows to audiences throughout the world."
Note: AEW has announced their next PPV Event, "Full Gear," will take place on November 9 in Baltimore, but the quarterly PPV events shall remain separate from the AEW Plus series subscription.