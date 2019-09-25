FITE.TV has officially announced their new "AEW Plus" global subscription feature.

The new service will offer live and replay access to the weekly AEW Dynamite series, plus an a la carte option. It will be available to fans in several countries outside of the United States and Canada, including the UK, Australia, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Spain, the Middle East, Chile, and Brazil.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan commented on the significant offering from FITE.

"FITE answered our call, and the call of AEW fans outside of North America, to offer the best global platform and partner for our wildly successful DOUBLE OR NOTHING event earlier this year, but that was just the start. The power of AEW will now be readily available live and internationally with AEW Plus, and that's thanks to FITE, which combines the best technology with the passion of delivering our shows to audiences throughout the world," Khan said in the press release.

Below is the full announcement on "AEW Plus" with full details: