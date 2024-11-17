New WWE Raw Logo Revealed During Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Broadcast On Netflix

Netflix attracted sports fans from all over the world to visit their service as they aired the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul live. Throughout the evening, a number of advertisements for WWE aired, as the company's longest running weekly show, "WWE Raw," will air live every week on Netflix starting on January 6, 2025. During these ads, the brand new "Raw" logo was revealed for the very first time.

Advertisement

Assuming the design goes through, it will be the first time since 2019 that the "Raw" logo has seen any drastic changes. The new logo incorporates elements of the most recent design, as well as the R and the W letters harkening back to the logo the show used between 2006 and 2012. All three of WWE's televised shows, "Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and "WWE NXT" have now received a re-brand to go with their moves to their new networks, with "SmackDown" returning to the USA Network in September and "NXT" debuting on The CW in October.

Fans in Inglewood, California will get to witness "Raw's" debut on Netflix in person as the January 6 episode will take place at the brand new Intuit Dome, making "Raw" the first wrestling event in history to take place in the arena, and are likely to see some of the biggest names in the company be part of the festivities. A recent report that claims that Netflix want stars like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, both "SmackDown" stars, to feature alongside "Raw's" top stars like CM Punk and GUNTHER as a way to draw more eyes to the show in its first weeks on the service.

Advertisement