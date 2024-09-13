New WWE SmackDown Logo Seemingly Revealed Ahead Of Tonight's Return To USA Network

Tonight, "WWE SmackDown" returns to The USA Network, and it seems to have rolled out a new logo for the occasion. On Friday afternoon ahead of the show, supposed insider account WrestleVotes posted an image of what the account called "potentially the new SmackDown logo, which was sent over anonymously and not denied by another source within the company." While WrestleVotes didn't provide any information as to when the new logo would debut, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has apparently confirmed the report, reposting it along with the words "This is on materials inside the arena today"

Advertisement

https://x.com/SeanRossSapp/status/1834701573962056136

The potential new logo follows a report in Friday's Wrestling Observer Newsletter which details other coming changes to both "SmackDown" and "NXT" programming. Sapp's post would seem to indicate that the new logo will be in use immediately, though fans won't know for sure until they see it on tonight's broadcast. It's also unclear what other surprises WWE might have in store for the blue brand's return to cable — the Undisputed WWE Championship cage match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa, which many fans assumed would main event the episode, has instead been announced as the opener, leaving widespread curiosity as to what WWE Chief Creative Officer might be saving for the end.

Advertisement