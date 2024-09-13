Backstage Report Details Changes To WWE's Smackdown & NXT Ahead Of Network Moves

WWE is currently undergoing many internal changes, with all their shows set to begin broadcasting on new streaming platforms and networks. Naturally, since the pending moves are all significant, "Fightful Select" has confirmed that the shows will all be undergoing several alterations in production, as "WWE SmackDown" heads to USA Network and "WWE NXT" goes to The CW.

According to their sources, "Fightful" reports that "SmackDown" will be getting a new theme song, noting that they've been using the same Def Rebel-produced track for the past three years. Fightful's sources further claimed that the new song will be from a mainstream artist this time, but there were no hints beyond this tease. The two shows will also reportedly see changes to the pacing of their episodes, specifically at the end. "SmackDown" in particular will enjoy more flexibility, while "NXT" will be more structured. "Fightful" noted that "SmackDown" has been ending at 9:58 Eastern for the past few years in order not to clash with the local news broadcast, but with USA Network this won't be a concern. Conversely, on The CW, "NXT" will likely no longer be able to go past 10 PM.

"Fightful" also noted that WWE seems to be loading both "SmackDown" and "NXT" with talent ahead of their premieres to especially make a major impression on The CW, since the show will be going on the road, and have added new major names like Giulia, meaning that WWE is angling to earn huge ratings. This is doubly true for October 8, when "NXT" airs opposite "AEW Dynamite."