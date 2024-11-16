WWE Star Logan Paul Responds To Mike Tyson Challenge: 'Motherf***er, I'd Kill You'

One of the biggest boxing events in recent memory is in the books, as Jake Paul defeated "Iron" Mike Tyson by unanimous decision, but just because one of the Paul brothers got the better of him doesn't mean that the other one would. Tyson suggested the idea of facing Logan Paul in a boxing match during his post-fight interview. However, the current WWE star was very up front about how he feels a fight between himself and Tyson would go.

"Motherf*cker I'd kill you" Logan Paul's reaction to Mike Tyson saying he wanted to fight him next 😅pic.twitter.com/FI1iBMq6jo — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 16, 2024

"Motherf***er I'd kill you Mike," Paul said. The former United States Champion is no stranger to getting in the ring with some of the biggest names in boxing. In June 2021, Paul had an exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in which the two men fought for eight rounds, with Mayweather even admitting after the fight that Paul was a lot better than he originally anticipated. When it comes to non-exhibition fights, Paul hasn't had the best of luck. He has both drawn and lost to his fellow Prime Hydration co-founder KSI in amateur and professional fights, and has only ever won one professional boxing match. That came in October 2023, defeating MMA fighter Dillon Danis by disqualification in what many consider to be one of the worst boxing matches in the history of the sport.

As for Paul's return to WWE, that remains to be seen. Paul hasn't competed since SummerSlam 2024, which saw LA Knight defeat him to become the new United States Champion. There have been no reported plans on when he will return or what he will be doing when he does come back, but Paul recently revealed that he has already pitched to Triple H the idea of forming a tag team with Dominik Mysterio. However, that idea has yet to materialize so far.