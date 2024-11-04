Logan Paul Wants To Work With This Top WWE Heel

Logan Paul is despised by the WWE fanbase, but his idea of teaming up with another widely hated heel could make him even more disliked.

Paul, who has previously explained why he likes being a heel in WWE, revealed in a recent edition of his "Impaulsive" podcast that he pitched to Triple H about possibly teaming with Dominik Mysterio. WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan was a guest on Paul's podcast, where the YouTube sensation expressed his desire to team with the Judgment Day star.

Advertisement

"I'll just say it, I pitched Triple H, like, me and Dom tag team," said Paul. "It didn't seem like it was off the table. I just wasn't sure if there was room for you [Morgan] in that tag team."

Later in the podcast, Morgan asked Paul why he wanted to team up with Dominik. The WWE star replied, explaining that working alongside Dominik could work well because both of them are disliked by fans.

"Because I feel like we're the two biggest villains in the WWE, and I feel like we would kick ass in WWE. And, most importantly, I like him off-camera. Like, we could hang out. Super cool. So if we have that off-camera chemistry and on-screen chemistry, I feel there's potential there," he added.

Paul, though, wondered how Morgan could be added to the mix. The former United States Champion had previously revealed that he has a good relationship with Dominik, while also claiming that he wants to win a tag team title with the Judgment Day star. Paul and Dominik have shared the ring once in the past, at WrestleMania 38, when the former had teamed with The Miz to face off against Dominik and his Hall of Fame father, Rey Mysterio.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Impaulsive" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.